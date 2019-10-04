Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio believes only one player in the NFL is untouchable: Patrick Mahomes.

Florio explained Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” that everybody in the league is “tradable” except for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who could wind up earning his second consecutive MVP award this season at age 24. That includes Tom Brady, arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

While it’s hard to imagine the New England Patriots ever trading Brady, let alone while they’re undefeated and vying for another Super Bowl title, Florio still believes Bill Belichick would consider pulling the trigger on such a blockbuster if he was blown away by an offer. After all, Brady is 42 years old and in the midst of his 20th NFL season. He can’t play forever.

“I think everybody in the league except Patrick Mahomes is tradable,” Florio said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “Because look at it this way, if somebody were to offer Bill Belichick three first-round picks right now for Tom Brady, he’d take it. Right? If you offer the Chiefs three first-round picks right now for Patrick Mahomes, they’d say, ‘You’re crazy.’

“My point is, there’s a package that can be put together — a Hershel Walker-type of a package — that would be so overwhelming that any player in the league could, in theory, be traded except Patrick Mahomes. And I don’t think there’s any package you could put together that would get the Chiefs to give up Patrick Mahomes.”

So, let’s be clear: Florio isn’t suggesting the Patriots will trade Brady. Nor is he saying they should trade Brady. He’s simply speaking in hypothetical terms, mainly to highlight Mahomes’ incredible value as a franchise quarterback with the potential to be the NFL’s best player for the foreseeable future.

