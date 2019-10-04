Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The biggest, most expensive partnership in professional wrestling gets realer than real Friday night.

FOX will get the first chance to see its $1 billion investment when WWE’s “SmackDown” takes the air Friday night in front of a national TV audience. The WWE staple will call FOX home for the next five years after the two titans struck a deal reportedly worth $205 million per year.

The debut episode will be a star-studded affair, as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Sting, Ric Flair, Goldberg and Trish Stratus are among the many past stars being billed for the show. The biggest news, however, is that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will return to the show inspired by one of his many catchphrases.

Here’s how to watch online.

When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

