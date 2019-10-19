Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Yankees didn’t enter Friday in the best situation, but credit to them, they showed great resolve.

After winning Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the Yankees lost the ensuing three games to the Houston Astros, getting pushed to the brink of elimination of the best-of-seven set. But in Friday’s Game 5, New York used a four-run first inning to earn a 4-1 victory over Houston. Now, the series heads back to Minute Paid Park with the ‘Stros ahead at 3-2.

Things were looking pretty grim for the Yankees, as evidenced by the fan and tabloid reaction. But Yankees star Aaron Judge never in doubt, dropping this simple, albeit bold in retrospect, line after the game.

“I knew we were going to Houston when I woke up,” Judge said, via The Boston Globe.

Bold, and certainly easy to say after the victory.

The two sides will meet for Game 6 on Saturday, with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images