Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jacoby Ellsbury has not played in a game since 2017, and by all accounts, it seems that will not be changing anytime soon.

The New York Yankees announced Thursday that outfielder Aaron Hicks would be undergoing Tommy John surgery, which led to reporters asking general manager Brian Cashman about Ellsbury. Unfortunately for Yankees fans, his response was not very welcoming.

“Right now he’s not someone in a position health-wise where I can answer anything in the affirmative,” Cashman said, per the New York Post.

Ellsbury has not played in over two seasons as he continues to recover from various injuries. The 36-year-old signed a seven-year, $153 million contract back in 2014. In his four seasons with the Yankees, Ellsbury has totaled 39 home runs, 198 RBIs, a .264 batting average and .716 OPS with his best year being his first in the Bronx.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images