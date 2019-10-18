Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is really going to surprise you, but New York Yankees fans are not handling their team’s dreadful American League Championship Series showing well — not only in Yankee Stadium, but on the interwebs, as well.

With an 8-3 loss in Game 4 on Thursday, the Yankees now have been pushed to the brink of elimination, as they trail the best-of-seven series 3-1.

And for as much as the players and fans alike love boasting about how New York’s offense is a bunch of #savages in the batter’s box, the Yankees have combined for six runs in the three contests following their convincing 7-0 victory in the series opener.

All of this is to say that when the Yankees posted the final score of Thursday’s game on Twitter, their fans were pretty upset.

Two years in a row getting embarrassed at home by a playoff rival! Impressive job! — Gary (@GaryIsScary) October 18, 2019

Like this if you think Cashman is the most overrated GM in sports history — Alex (@GrushNYC) October 18, 2019

The only thing that can save us now: pic.twitter.com/fbeVbzALzx — ari WE CANT BUY A HIT (@ari4739) October 18, 2019

Don't even bother showing up tomorrow — Luigi 🇩🇴🎃 (@luigitheplatano) October 18, 2019

This was pathetic. This organization promised us things for the past decade they haven’t come close to fulfilling. We demand answers and we demand changes — DJ Gleyber (ALDS: SWEPT) (ALCS: NYY 1-2 HOU) (@DJGleyber) October 18, 2019

For the second year in a row New York can disappoint its fans with a postseason exit at home, as the Yankees and Astros will meet for Game 5 at Yankee Stadium on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images