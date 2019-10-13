Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will meet Sunday night in Game 2 of the 2019 American League Championship Series.

The Yankees earned a convincing 7-0 win Saturday night in the series opener thanks to five RBIs from Gleyber Torres. They’ll send lefty James Paxton to the hill for Game 2, while the Astros will counter with star right-hander Justin Verlander.

Will New York head home with a commanding 2-0 series lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Astros Game 2 online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images