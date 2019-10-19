Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Yankees will need to follow a similar road as the 2004 Boston Red Sox if they hope to advance to the World Series.

The Yankees are set to take on the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, in which New York trials 3-2 after picking up a win at home on Friday. The Astros will look to avoid being part of that history, and instead advance to their second World Series in three years.

The last American League team to be down 3-1 and win Games 6 and 7 on the road was that special Red Sox team, per @MLBStats.

All signs point to both teams utilizing their bullpens, with managers A.J. Hinch and Aaron Boone making clear that starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino will be saved for a possible Game 7.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Astros Game 6 online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images