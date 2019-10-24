Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Verlander had a tough time fielding his position at one point Wednesday night.

In the top of the fourth inning between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the World Series, Ryan Zimmerman hit a dribbler just beside the mound. Verlander gave chase to it, sliding to corral the ball, only to throw it right into his leg upon trying to get Zimmerman at first.

It wasn’t exactly the most graceful play.

Poor JV couldn't get out of his own way. pic.twitter.com/weOm0aEHY1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 24, 2019

Well, apparently Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish keeps receipts, and as such he had a perfect opportunity to zing Verlander. Darvish on Twitter made reference to when Verlander jokingly called him out for a lack of gracefulness back in 2018.

Yu Darvish had been waiting on this moment for 544 days. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4fVHsgVwFU — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 24, 2019

And yeah, Darvish knew exactly what he was doing.

Things really unraveled for Houston later on in Game 2, as Washington won 12-3 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images