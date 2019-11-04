The Red Sox’s 2019 season didn’t go the way many had hoped, but one of Boston’s players was rewarded Sunday night when Major League Baseball revealed its Gold Glove award winners.
To the surprise of probably no one, Mookie Betts won his fourth straight Gold Glove. The right fielder had 10 outfield assists, which tied him for third-best in the American League. His .994 fielding percentage was good for seventh.
Los Angeles Angels’ Kole Calhoun and Houston Astros’ Josh Reddick also were in the running, but it was Betts who came out on top in the end. The 27-year-old has led all right fielders with 99 runs saved since 2015, per Boston.com.
Betts joins legend Dwight Evans as the only members of the Red Sox to win the award in four straight seasons, per Red Sox Notes.
Jackie Bradley Jr. (center field), Andrew Benintendi (left field) and Christian Vazquez (catcher) were the other members of the Red Sox also nominated for Gold Glove’s, but Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier, Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon and Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez won their respective categories.
