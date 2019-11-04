Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox’s 2019 season didn’t go the way many had hoped, but one of Boston’s players was rewarded Sunday night when Major League Baseball revealed its Gold Glove award winners.

To the surprise of probably no one, Mookie Betts won his fourth straight Gold Glove. The right fielder had 10 outfield assists, which tied him for third-best in the American League. His .994 fielding percentage was good for seventh.

Your annual reminder that Mookie is the best right fielder in the AL! ✨ Congrats on the #GoldGlove, @mookiebetts! ✨ pic.twitter.com/CN6fJVa7Wm — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 4, 2019

Los Angeles Angels’ Kole Calhoun and Houston Astros’ Josh Reddick also were in the running, but it was Betts who came out on top in the end. The 27-year-old has led all right fielders with 99 runs saved since 2015, per Boston.com.

Betts joins legend Dwight Evans as the only members of the Red Sox to win the award in four straight seasons, per Red Sox Notes.

Most Gold Glove Awards in Red Sox history: Dwight Evans – 8

Carl Yastrzemski – 7

Mookie Betts – 4

Fred Lynn – 4

Dustin Pedroia – 4 Betts (2016-19) and Evans (1981-85) are the only Red Sox ever to win a Gold Glove Award in at least 4 consecutive years. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) November 4, 2019

Jackie Bradley Jr. (center field), Andrew Benintendi (left field) and Christian Vazquez (catcher) were the other members of the Red Sox also nominated for Gold Glove’s, but Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier, Kansas City Royals’ Alex Gordon and Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez won their respective categories.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images