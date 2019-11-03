Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are nearing an end.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. It will be the second race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs.

Kevin Harvick will start at the pole alongside Erik Jones, while Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman round out the top five.

Here’s how and when to watch the Texas playoff race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports