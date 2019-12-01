Alabama has been a college football dynasty for some time now, but they’ll end the decade by missing the playoffs.
The No. 5 Crimson Tide needed to win (and cross their fingers for some other favorable results) in order to get back into the College Football Playoff. Instead, they lost 48-45 to No. 15 Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, with a missed kick to force overtime ringing off the, well, iron, to sink them once and for all.
People on Twitter were quick to dance on Bama’s grave when the team’s official account tweeted out the final score.
Ahahahahahahahahahaha bye bye playoffs for bama 🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Ksauxe (@Ksauxe1) December 1, 2019
— AdamTheSadSportsFan (@AdamTheSportFan) December 1, 2019
Bama fans: “once we beat Auburn and win out we’ll make a strong case to be in the playoffs”
Auburn: pic.twitter.com/Kc2Y1XqVnN
— Hrayr D. (@DHrayer) December 1, 2019
welcome to the doink club
— Chicago Bears Nation (@Bears__Nation) December 1, 2019
You get the point.
December 8 is when the final rankings will be revealed.
Thumbnail photo via John Reed/USA TODAY Sports Images