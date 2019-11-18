The Alabama Crimson Tide will have to make do without Tua Tagovailoa for the rest of the season as the young quarterback’s recovery is just beginning.
Tagovailoa will fly to Houston on Sunday night and will have surgery on his injured hip on Monday, according to a statement from team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain. The 21-year-old exited Saturday’s victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs midway through the second quarter with a dislocated hip, and was visibly in pain while being carted off the field.
The team still anticipates a full recovery.
Tua is headed to Houston for surgery pic.twitter.com/6zhthqpwKT
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2019
A full timetable still has not been released.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports Images