Jaylen Waddle nearly got his head taken off on a punt return, but the end result ended up being a touchdown.
With No. 2 Alabama trailing top-ranked LSU late in the first quarter on Saturday, the Tigers sent a deep punt, which Waddle was waiting for. Although there was heavy pressure coming to him, Waddle decided against calling a fair catch, and nearly was leveled.
But after dodging that tackle, he trekked 77 yards to the end zone to cut the Crimson Tide’s deficit to 10-7.
The sophomore wideout has been a solid punt returner all season, but this was his first score on a return this season.
