Carlos Beltran is leaving the Yankees for the Mets, and Alex Cora is excited about it.

The New York Mets named the former Houston Astros slugger as their newest manager Friday after serving as a special advisor in the Yankees organization. He will be introduced Monday, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Source: The Mets plan to make Carlos Beltrán their next manager. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) November 1, 2019

The Mets will introduce Carlos Beltrán as their next manager Monday at 11 a.m. at Citi Field.https://t.co/qiQ9eiEqdt — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) November 1, 2019

Beltran also played for the Mets, but his departure from the team was less-than-pleasant after he was traded in 2011.

But that’s now a thing of the past as he looks to help the Mets reach the Major League Baseball postseason in his first year. And he got some encouragement from the Boston Red Sox skipper.

Mi amigo @carlosbeltran15 nos da otra razón más para sonreír. @HitboricuaNet abrió la puerta, nos consideran capaces y las oportunidades siguen llegando. 🇵🇷 tendrá 4 dirigentes @MLB. Como demostró Dave esta temporada, se puede. — Alex (@ac13alex) November 1, 2019

The tweet translates to: “My friend Carlos Beltran gives us another reason to smile. (Edwin Rodriguez) opened the door, we’re seen as capable and the opportunities keep coming. (Puerto Rico)will have four managers in the Major Leagues. Like Dave (Martinez) showed this season, it can be done.”

Of course, Martinez just helped lead the Washington Nationals to their first World Series championship in franchise history with a Game 7 win over the Astros.

Beltran becomes the first Latino manager in Mets history, and the fourth in Major League Baseball, joining Cora, Martinez and Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports