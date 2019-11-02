Carlos Beltran is leaving the Yankees for the Mets, and Alex Cora is excited about it.
The New York Mets named the former Houston Astros slugger as their newest manager Friday after serving as a special advisor in the Yankees organization. He will be introduced Monday, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.
Beltran also played for the Mets, but his departure from the team was less-than-pleasant after he was traded in 2011.
But that’s now a thing of the past as he looks to help the Mets reach the Major League Baseball postseason in his first year. And he got some encouragement from the Boston Red Sox skipper.
The tweet translates to: “My friend Carlos Beltran gives us another reason to smile. (Edwin Rodriguez) opened the door, we’re seen as capable and the opportunities keep coming. (Puerto Rico)will have four managers in the Major Leagues. Like Dave (Martinez) showed this season, it can be done.”
Of course, Martinez just helped lead the Washington Nationals to their first World Series championship in franchise history with a Game 7 win over the Astros.
Beltran becomes the first Latino manager in Mets history, and the fourth in Major League Baseball, joining Cora, Martinez and Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.
