Alex Guerrero spoke glowingly about his relationship with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during a lengthy appearance Thursday on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.”

Guerrero, quarterback Tom Brady’s longtime body coach and business partner, said he, Belichick and the rest of the Patriots organization work well together, dismissing the reports — prevalent following Seth Wickersham’s Patriots exposé in January 2018 — of a rift between those parties.

“It’s great,” Guerrero said on the radio program. “I laugh at those (stories). It’s been wonderful. This is 21 years for me now going to the Patriots organization. I see Bill in the hallways, and he gives me a high-five. He’s great. He’s awesome. He’s gotten treatment. He’s wonderful. He’s been wonderful to me. I can’t say enough good things about him, about Mr. (Robert) Kraft — the whole Patriots organization. They have been very supportive.”

Though Belichick banned Guerrero from the Patriots’ sideline, restricted his access inside Gillette Stadium and repeatedly stated the trainer was not a team employee, he made similarly complimentary comments about Guerrero just days after Wickersham’s bombshell story dropped.

“I feel like I have a good relationship with Alex,” the coach said at the time. “… I respect Alex, and I think I have a good professional relationship with him. I can’t speak for him, but I think he would say the same thing.”

Guerrero said he has nothing but respect and appreciation for the Patriots.

“They’ve been great to me,” he said on WEEI. “I really couldn’t say anything other than that. They really have. That is my reality. They’ve been good, and I appreciate them so much for allowing me to come in and be able to do what I do with their athletes.”

In the same interview, Guerrero also said Brady, who turned 42 in August, now believes he could play until he’s “46 or 47,” pushing past his previous targets of 45.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images