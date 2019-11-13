Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anders Bjork found the back of the net for the third time this season Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins left winger put the squad up 3-0 over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on a power play after a solid line change. Boston eventually would go on to lose the contest in a shootout, 5-4 after surrendering four unaswered goals in the third period.

For more on the 23-year-old’s goal, check out this “Change on the Fly,” video above, presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images