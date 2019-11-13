Anders Bjork found the back of the net for the third time this season Tuesday night.
The Boston Bruins left winger put the squad up 3-0 over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on a power play after a solid line change. Boston eventually would go on to lose the contest in a shootout, 5-4 after surrendering four unaswered goals in the third period.
For more on the 23-year-old’s goal, check out this “Change on the Fly,” video above, presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images