For the third time this season, a New England Patriots player has earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Matthew Slater took home the honor Wednesday after blocking a punt in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots scored two plays later. Slater also downed a punt at the Cowboy’s 8-yard line with less than three minutes to go in the game.

Punter Jake Bailey has won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice this season. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy previously won AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Safety Devin McCourty was AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September, while cornerback Stephon Gilmore earned that honor in October.

Browns linebacker Joe Schobert won AFC Defensive Player of the Week after Week 12, though Gilmore certainly was a candidate. Gilmore blanked Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and intercepted quarterback Dak Prescott.

Schobert had five tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups against the Miami Dolphins.

