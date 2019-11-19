We never thought we’d see the day, but Antonio Brown actually has posted something on Instagram that’s difficult to criticize.

Brown, who bashed Patriots owner Robert Kraft after New England released him in September, apologized to both Kraft and the organization as a whole in a post shared Tuesday morning. It represents the latest olive branch extended by the embattled receiver, who has been candid about his desire to return to the Patriots.

“I apologize sincerely to you and your organization!” Brown wrote in the caption. “All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you. Sincerely, AB.”

Take a look:

By the way Julian Edelman, Brandon Bolden and Stephon Gilmore are among those who have liked the post.

Of course, Brown’s apology in no way makes up for his behavior before, during and after he joined the Patriots. Plus, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether Brown actually devised and executed this idea on his own (the use of a semicolon is suspicious) or with the help of those in his camp. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has remained adamant that Brown, whom the NFL reportedly won’t allow to play this season, is contrite and drawing significant interest around the league. Brown remains under investigation by the NFL over allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, among other things.

Nevertheless, if taken at face value, Brown’s apology is perhaps the first sincere thing he’s given to the court of public opinion in a long, long time.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images