Antonio Brown no longer plays in New England, but it’s clear he’s still keeping tabs on his former Patriots teammates.

Brown, who was cut by the Patriots in late September, recently chopped it up with Tom Brady on Instagram and was back at it again Monday, this time in the comment section of Julian Edelman’s latest IG photo. Brown clearly took a liking to Edelman’s motivational message after New England’s first loss of the season, as the seven-time Pro Bowl selection dropped a “💯” in response to the post.

AB likely could use all the motivation he can find at this point. The troubled wide receiver has been out of an NFL job for over a month now, and it’s becoming unlikely we’ll see him take the field at any point over the remainder of the 2019 season. The Seahawks reportedly did their due diligence on Brown last week, but Seattle ended up addressing its pass-catching need with another ex-Patriot, Josh Gordon.

But while we probably won’t see any on-field highlights from Brown any time soon, it’s safe to assume he’ll continue to make waves on social media.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images