Antonio Brown’s Pittsburgh Steelers tenure might be a distant memory, but he’s showing support for their quarterback.

Thursday night’s Steelers game against the Cleveland Browns came to a crazy end, with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and eventually hitting the quarterback in the head with it.

The melee led to all sorts of reactions, and Brown — who currently is a free agent as the NFL investigates allegations of sexual assault, including rape, against him — entered the fray Friday morning with a pretty funny tweet,

“This for you Mason !!!!!” wrote Brown, who captioned the photo of him kicking then-Cleveland punter Spencer Lanning in 2014 during a return.

(You can view the tweet here)

Brown was attempting to hurdle the punter but mistimed it, causing him to just kick Lanning instead. You can watch that play here if you want to take a trip down memory lane.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images