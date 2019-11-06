Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aqib Talib played just over one season with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, but it was enough for Brady to leave a lasting impression on the cornerback.

Talib, who was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the NFL trade deadline, joined “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” on Tuesday on FOX Sports 1 and spent some time talking about his tenure in New England. Cowherd asked Talib what specifically “jumped off the page” while playing with the now-42-year-old.

His answer probably won’t surprise you.

“His flow of the day never changed,” Talib told Cowherd. “It was always positive … he’d come over and say his little joke. It was the same time in the building every day. His routine was like a coaches routine. It never changed, never stopped. … That routine, man, it just breeds confidence.”

Yeah, we’re not shocked.

Brady and Co. sit at 8-1 on the season heading into their bye week. They’re back in action Nov. 17 when the Pats travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, and we’re sure Brady will have his regular routine heading into Lincoln Financial Field.

You can watch Talib’s full clip below:

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images