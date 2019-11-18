Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Either Argentina or Uruguay will end the November international break on a high.

The South American rivals will face off Monday at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, in an international exhibition soccer game. Both teams won their most recent outing Friday, with Argentina edging Brazil 2-1 and Uruguay topping Hungary by the same score.

Superstar forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both play for FC Barcelona but the close friends will become rivals for two-plus hours when they lead the attacks of Argentina and Uruguay, respectively.

This will be the teams’ last games before they re-assemble in March for the start of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying in the CONMEBOL region.

Here’s how to watch Argentina-Uruguay.

When: Monday, Nov. 18, at 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Espanol

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via EFE/Sipa USA/USA TODAY Sports Images