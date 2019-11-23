The top team in the country hopes to continue its dominant season on Saturday night.
The No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers are set to play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks in prime time. The Tigers are just two weeks removed from their season-defining win over Alabama and continued that momentum last weekend with a dominating win over Mississippi, 58-37, to move to 10-0 on the season.
The Razorbacks have had the opposite luck this year, sitting at a putrid 2-8 after getting decimated by Western Kentucky last week 45-19.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will attempt to pad his stats as he inches closer and closer to a Heisman Trophy at season’s end.
Here’s how to watch Arkansas-LSU online.
When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
