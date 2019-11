Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A four-legged feline took over “Monday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium.

The black cat made its way onto the field during the second quarter of the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game during a Giants drive. The cat ran into the end zone, made its way into the camera platform before heading down the tunnel to some loud cheers from the crowd.

Halloween isn't over yet 😹 pic.twitter.com/XhLDP3NgJO — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2019

🚨 CAT ON THE FIELD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/k3H1kU9B3h — ESPN (@espn) November 5, 2019

No word on how the cat got into the stadium, but it certainly made for some great entertainment.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images