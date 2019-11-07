Baker Mayfield’s epic handlebar mustache lived a wild (albeit short) life.
But the Cleveland Browns quarterback revealed Wednesday why he opted to ditch his brand new Hulk Hogan look after the Browns’ 24-19 loss Sunday to the Denver Broncos.
“The original thought for me, do handlebars,” he said, via ESPN. “I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache. So I shaved it off because I didn’t deserve it.”
Hey, we can’t say we blame him for trying to shake things up considering the Browns are 2-6 entering Week 10.
We guess the Uncle Rico look works, too.
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images