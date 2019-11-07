Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Baker Mayfield’s epic handlebar mustache lived a wild (albeit short) life.

But the Cleveland Browns quarterback revealed Wednesday why he opted to ditch his brand new Hulk Hogan look after the Browns’ 24-19 loss Sunday to the Denver Broncos.

“The original thought for me, do handlebars,” he said, via ESPN. “I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache. So I shaved it off because I didn’t deserve it.”

Hey, we can’t say we blame him for trying to shake things up considering the Browns are 2-6 entering Week 10.

We guess the Uncle Rico look works, too.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images