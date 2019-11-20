Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have a host of young talent on their big league roster, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any down on the farm.

Baseball America released its list of the Red Sox’s top 10 prospects for the 2020 season with the help of The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Infielders Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec headlined the list.

Here are their rankings for 2020:

Triston Casas, 1B Bobby Dalbec, 3B/1B Bryan Mata, RHP Jarren Duran, OF Darwinzon Hernandez, LHP Thad Ward, RHP Jay Groome, LHP Gilberto Jimenez, OF Noah Song, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP

Casas, 19, played 118 games with Single-A Greenville this past season, hitting .254 with 19 home runs, 78 RBIs and 64 runs. The first baseman played two games with High-A Salem, going 3-for-7 with one homer and three RBIs.

Dalbec, 24, spent 105 games with Double-A Portland, posting a .234 average with 20 home runs, 57 RBIs and 68 walks. He was then promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket, where he hit .257 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in 133 at-bats.

