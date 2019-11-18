Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released its annual list of candidates for induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Monday. And a number of big names appear on the 2019 ballot.

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, five-time all-star Jason Giambi, and two-time all-star Bobby Abreu are among some of the biggest names added to the 2019 ballot. Former Boston Red Sox Josh Beckett, Brad Penny, and Carlos Peña also made the cut.

Among this year’s returning candidates are 2004 World Series champions Curt Schilling and Manny Ramirez as well as former Yankees Andy Pettitte and Gary Sheffield. Sammy Sosa, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds also remain on the ballot.

Here is the full list of candidates:

NEW CANDIDATES

— Bobby Abreu

— Jason Giambi

— Derek Jeter

— Cliff Lee

— Josh Beckett

— Heath Bell

— Eric Chávez

— Adam Dunn

— Chone Figgins

— Rafael Furcal

— Raúl Ibañez

— Paul Konerko

— Carlos Peña

— Brad Penny

— J.J. Putz

— Brian Roberts

— Alfonso Soriano

— José Valverde

RETURNING CANDIDATES

— Andy Pettitte (second year)

— Todd Helton (second year)

— Omar Vizquel (third year)

— Andruw Jones (third year)

— Manny Ramirez (fourth year)

— Scott Rolen (fourth year)

— Billy Wagner (fifth year)

— Gary Sheffield (sixth year)

— Jeff Kent (seventh year)

— Sammy Sosa (eighth year)

— Curt Schilling (eighth year)

— Roger Clemens (eighth year)

— Barry Bonds (eighth year)

— Larry Walker (10th year)

Players must earn votes on at least 75 percent of the ballots cast to be elected. Voters, which consist of current members of the BBWAA that have served for at least 10 years, may only select 10 names on their respective ballots.

The results of this year’s voting will be revealed on Jan. 21, 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Clark/USA TODAY Sports Images