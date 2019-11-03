Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles should already be worried about their playoff chances, making Sunday’s tilt in Philly even more important.

The loser of the Week 9 matchup between four-loss teams will be on life support in the loaded NFC. That’s especially true for the 3-4 Bears, who have lost three in a row and are looking up at the 7-1 Green Bay Packers and 6-2 Minnesota Vikings from last place in the NFC North.

Here’s how to watch Eagles-Bears.

When: Sunday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

