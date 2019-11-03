The Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles should already be worried about their playoff chances, making Sunday’s tilt in Philly even more important.
The loser of the Week 9 matchup between four-loss teams will be on life support in the loaded NFC. That’s especially true for the 3-4 Bears, who have lost three in a row and are looking up at the 7-1 Green Bay Packers and 6-2 Minnesota Vikings from last place in the NFC North.
Here’s how to watch Eagles-Bears.
When: Sunday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images