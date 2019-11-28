Two NFC North teams are set to go head-to-head in a matineé matchup on Thanksgiving.

The Detroit Lions take their usual spot on Thanksgiving as they welcome the Chicago Bears to Ford Field. The Lions will be without Matthew Stafford for the third consecutive week, while backup Jeff Driskel is listed as questionable. They are coming off a tough loss to the Washington Redskins, which moved them to 3-7-1 on the year.

The Bears seemingly found something in the second half of their last game against the New York Giants, as they managed to pull out the win 19-14, moving to 5-6 and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Here’s how to watch Bears-Lions online:

When: Thursday, Nov. 28, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images