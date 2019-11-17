Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The penultimate game of Week 11 features a meeting between a pair of NFC teams that really should be better than they are.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Chicago Bears in “Sunday Night Football” at Los Angeles Coliseum.

Entering the week both teams are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. The 5-4 Rams trail the Minnesota Vikings by two games for the second wild card spot, while the 4-5 Bears are three games out. If either side wants to make it to the postseason, they’ll need to kick it into gear now.

Here’s how to watch Bears vs. Rams:

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images