The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t very good, and that’s great news for the Oakland Raiders.

Oakland, which very much is in the thick of the AFC postseason race, is set to take on the winless Bengals on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum.

Thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss on Thursday to the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders own the sixth seed in the conference. However, there are heaps of teams still in contention, so Oakland is in no position to drop games to opponents like Cincy.

Here’s how to watch Bengals-Raiders.

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

