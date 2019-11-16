Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are decimated by injuries, and their lineup reflects that.

With Patrice Bergeron added to the list of injured Bruins forwards, Boston is going to have a different look up front when they host the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at TD Garden. It’s the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams, with the Bruins beating the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday while the Caps lost to the Montreal Canadiens.

David Krejci moves up to the top line in Bergeron’s place, while Charlie Coyle will center the second line. Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen will flank Coyle. Paul Carey, recalled Saturday after Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve, will skate on the right side of the third line opposite Trent Frederic with Par Lindholm between them.

The fourth line, as well as the defensive pairings, will remain the same for the Bruins.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins, with Braden Holtby expected to get the nod for the visitors.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (12-3-4)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen

Trent Frederic–Par Lindholm–Paul Carey

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Urho Vaakanainen–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (14-3-4)

Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–T.J. Oshie

Jakub Vrana–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Tom Wilson

Chandler Stephenson–Lars Eller–Richard Panik

Brendan Leipsic–Travis Boyd–Garnet Hathaway

Michal Kempny–John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov–Radko Gudas

Jonas Siegenthaler–Nick Jensen

Braden Holtby

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images