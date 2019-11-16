The Boston Bruins are decimated by injuries, and their lineup reflects that.
With Patrice Bergeron added to the list of injured Bruins forwards, Boston is going to have a different look up front when they host the Washington Capitals on Saturday night at TD Garden. It’s the second leg of a back-to-back for both teams, with the Bruins beating the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday while the Caps lost to the Montreal Canadiens.
David Krejci moves up to the top line in Bergeron’s place, while Charlie Coyle will center the second line. Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen will flank Coyle. Paul Carey, recalled Saturday after Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve, will skate on the right side of the third line opposite Trent Frederic with Par Lindholm between them.
The fourth line, as well as the defensive pairings, will remain the same for the Bruins.
Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins, with Braden Holtby expected to get the nod for the visitors.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (12-3-4)
Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Danton Heinen
Trent Frederic–Par Lindholm–Paul Carey
Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Urho Vaakanainen–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (14-3-4)
Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–T.J. Oshie
Jakub Vrana–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Tom Wilson
Chandler Stephenson–Lars Eller–Richard Panik
Brendan Leipsic–Travis Boyd–Garnet Hathaway
Michal Kempny–John Carlson
Dmitri Orlov–Radko Gudas
Jonas Siegenthaler–Nick Jensen
Braden Holtby
Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images