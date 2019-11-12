Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins find themselves looking to snap a three-game losing streak, something they haven’t had to do since March of last season.

Boston welcomes the Florida Panthers to TD Garden on Tuesday night for the back-end of a two-game homestand.

With Torey Krug on the shelf with an upper-body injury, Urho Vaakanainen will jump into the lineup on the Bruins’ third defensive pairing, joining Connor Clifton. The contest will be Vaakanainen’s third career game and third appearance for the Bruins this season. Matt Grzelcyk will fill in for Krug on the power play unit.

David Backes, Jake DeBrusk and Brett Richie all remain out of the lineup.

Former Bruin Noel Acciari has missed the Panthers’ last three games with a lower-body injury, but the 27-year-old is expected to make his return to the lineup Tuesday night at TD Garden as Florida’s fourth-line center. Acciari’s return likely will pay dividend’s for the Panthers’ penalty kill as well.

Two more ex-Bruins, forwards Frank Vatrano and Brett Connelly, will hit the ice on Florida’s third and second lines, respectively.

Tuukka Rask will start in net for the Bruins, with Sergei Bobrovsky expected to get the nod for the Panthers.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (11-3-3)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — David Krejci — Charlie Coyle

Anders Bjork — Par Lindholm — Zach Senyshyn

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Urho Vaakanainen — Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

FLORIDA PANTHERS (8-4-5)

Jonathan Huberdeau — Aleksander Barkov — Evgenii Dadonov

Mike Hoffman — Brian Boyle — Brett Connolly

Frank Vatrano — Vincent Trocheck — Denis Malgin

Dryden Hunt — Noel Acciari — Colton Sceviour

Mike Matheson — Aaron Ekblad

Keith Yandle — Anton Stralman

Mark Pysyk — Josh Brown

Sergei Bobrovsky

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images