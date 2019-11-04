The Boston Bruins will try to continue their winning ways in a rare Monday night game with another new-look lineup vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The red-hot B’s, who have won their last five games, welcome the Pens to TD Garden where Boston prospect Cameron Hughes will make his NHL debut.
The 23-year-old Providence product was recalled Monday morning and will make his debut four years after Boston selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Dubbed by head coach Bruce Cassidy as an “energy guy,” Hughes has two goals and four assists in 13 games with Providence this season.
Hughes will skate on the Bruins’ banged-up fourth line, as Par Lindholm and Joakim Nordstrom remain out, while David Backes also will miss the game after getting hurt in a nasty collision with Ottawa’s Scott Sabourin on Saturday night.
Here are the projected lines with Boston’s Jaroslav Halak expected to start in net opposite Penguins goalie Matt Murray.
BOSTON BRUINS (10-1-2)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Danton Heinen
Anders Bjork — Charlie Coyle — Brett Ritchie
Cameron Hughes — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (8-5-1)
Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Dominik Simon
Alex Galchenyuk — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Jared McCann — Nick Bjugstad — Dominik Kahun
Zach Aston-Reese — Teddy Blueger — Brandon Tanev
Brian Dumoulin — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Justin Schultz
Jack Johnson — John Marino
Matt Murray
