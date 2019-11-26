The Bruins will look to get their revenge on their rival Canadiens on Tuesday night at Bell Centre.
As you probably remember, Montreal defeated Boston on Nov. 5 after Charlie Coyle’s go-ahead goal was called back following a lengthy review deemed he was controversially offsides.
The B’s are in the midst of a three-game losing streak while the Habs are hopeful to get back in the win column after losing their last four games.
Boston’s lines will look a tad different than usual with the absence of Patrice Bergeron (lower-body) and Brett Ritchie (infection). Jack Studnicka will make his debut centering the second line with Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle on each side of him. David Krejci will move up to the first line with Bergeron out.
Jaroslav Halak will get the start between the pipes for the Black and Gold, opposite of Carey Price.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (15-3-5)
Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–Jack Studnicka–Charlie Coyle
Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindolm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzekcyk–Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
MONTREAL CANADIENS (11-7-5)
Tomas Tatar–Phillip Danault–Brendan Gallagher
Artturi Lehkonen–Max Domi–Nick Suzuki
Charles Hudon–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Joel Armia
Nick Cousins–Nate Thompson–Jordan Weal
Ben Chiarot–Shea Weber
Victor Mete–Jeff Petry
Mike Reilly–Cale Fleury
Carey Price
