The Bruins will look to get their revenge on their rival Canadiens on Tuesday night at Bell Centre.

As you probably remember, Montreal defeated Boston on Nov. 5 after Charlie Coyle’s go-ahead goal was called back following a lengthy review deemed he was controversially offsides.

The B’s are in the midst of a three-game losing streak while the Habs are hopeful to get back in the win column after losing their last four games.

Boston’s lines will look a tad different than usual with the absence of Patrice Bergeron (lower-body) and Brett Ritchie (infection). Jack Studnicka will make his debut centering the second line with Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle on each side of him. David Krejci will move up to the first line with Bergeron out.

Jaroslav Halak will get the start between the pipes for the Black and Gold, opposite of Carey Price.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (15-3-5)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Jack Studnicka–Charlie Coyle

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindolm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzekcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

MONTREAL CANADIENS (11-7-5)

Tomas Tatar–Phillip Danault–Brendan Gallagher

Artturi Lehkonen–Max Domi–Nick Suzuki

Charles Hudon–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Joel Armia

Nick Cousins–Nate Thompson–Jordan Weal

Ben Chiarot–Shea Weber

Victor Mete–Jeff Petry

Mike Reilly–Cale Fleury

Carey Price

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images