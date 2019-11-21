Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After all these years with the Patriots, it’s hard to imagine Bill Belichick anywhere else.

New England’s head coach spent time with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets prior to taking the helm of the Patriots, but apparently almost joined a different team in 1998.

Belichick was in the running to become the head coach of the Raiders prior to Jon Gruden inking his initial deal with Oakland. For more, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.