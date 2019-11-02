Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There have been plenty of incredible kickers in NFL history, but Bill Belichick believes he will be playing the best this Sunday.

Belichick was asked Friday about Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, specifically if the New England Patriots have to adjust defensively when it comes to playing against an elite kicker.

“Well, you take it into consideration. Yeah, definitely. Yeah, you have to take it into consideration. You’re playing on a little shorter field than you are normally,” Belichick said, via a team-provided transcript.

Belichick then was asked if Tucker is the best kicker in the game right now.

“He’s the best kicker in the history of the league, right?” Belichick said. “I mean, yeah. We were fortunate enough to block one against him the last time we played him, but it’s not easy.”

Certainly some high praise for the Ravens kicker, who is the most accurate in the history of the game with a 90.681 field goal percentage.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports