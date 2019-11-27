We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: One of the best football-related pieces of content every week Bill Belichick’s weekly film breakdown for the Patriots’ website and social media channels.

Each week, Belichick and New England radio analyst Scott Zolak get together to break down the film of some of the biggest plays of the previous week’s game. If you’re a football fan and you’re not learning something watching it, you’re just not paying attention.

Among the many highlights from this week’s “episode” is Belichick’s explanation of how the wind in Sunday’s game vs. the Dallas Cowboys affected the Patriots’ game-changing blocked punt. According to Belichick, the Cowboys’ attempt to use the wind as a benefit played right into the Patriots’ hand as they rushed Dallas punter Chris Jones from the left side of the line of scrimmage. Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater — who won special teams player of the week honors for his performance — got a hand on the ball and blocked the punt. That turned into great field position that the Patriots cashed in on to score the game’s only touchdown.

Belichick also revealed how the wind aided the Patriots’ kickoffs in spite of the fact the wind was knocking down the ball, a strategy that flummoxed the Cowboys, who were badly outmatched in the special teams department vs. New England.

Check it out below.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images