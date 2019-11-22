FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick isn’t going to invoke any spirits to provide injury updates on his New England Patriots.

Belichick wouldn’t speculate on the injury status of wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu during the head coach’s final news conference of the week. Belichick will wait to see how Dorsett (concussion) and Sanu (ankle) react in practice Friday before updating their status for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I have a sense, yeah,” Belichick said.

“We’ll share it when the injury report comes out after practice. We’ll make sure you get a copy. No point in guessing on them. Might as well go out in practice and see what they can do then make an accurate report. Not going to sit here and try to Ouija Board it here this morning and tell you how a guy is going to feel before he’s gone out there and done anything. That wouldn’t be responsible on my part.”

Sanu and Dorsett both were present for the opening portion of practice Friday. The Patriots must release game statuses as part of their Friday afternoon injury report.

The Patriots also have Julian Edelman and rookies N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers on their wide receiver depth chart.

