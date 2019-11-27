Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick played along with a fun question to finish off his final news conference before Thanksgiving.

Belichick was asked what he’s thankful for on Thanksgiving Eve.

“The opportunity to coach this team and the players and the staff that we have here,” Belichick said. “The players work hard. We have a good group. The coaching staff is good. They make my job a lot easier. Just the opportunity to be a head coach in the National Football League with the New England Patriots.”

As for Belichick’s pie of choice:

“Whatever’s on the table,” the head coach said with a grin.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images