FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are among the teams committed to attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday, but Bill Belichick hasn’t given the free agent quarterback much thought.

He’s focused on Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the New England Patriots coach said.

“I don’t really have any comment on that,” Belichick said Friday morning. “We’re trying to get ready for the Eagles. That’s really where my focus is.”

Belichick offered a similar response when asked which evaluator the Patriots plan on sending to the workout.

“I’m really focused on the Eagle game,” he said. “We have a personnel department. Those are the kinds of things they do.”

Asked whether he’s intrigued to see how Kaepernick looks, Belichick replied: “I’m really focused on trying to beat the Eagles. That intrigues me a lot right there.

“Just trying to get our team as well-prepared as possible to go down and play a good football team that’s playing very well, that obviously we didn’t do very well against the last time we played them in a competitive situation,” he continued. “So that’s really what I’m focused the most on. Not last night’s game, last week’s game, something that happened five years ago, something that happened 10 years ago. I don’t think really think that’s that relevant.”

At least 11 teams will be in attendance at Kaepernick’s workout, according to an NFL statement. Multiple Patriots players said this week they’re rooting for the 32-year-old quarterback to land a contract.

