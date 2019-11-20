Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown no longer is a member of the New England Patriots. So, head coach Bill Belichick would not discuss him Wednesday afternoon.

Belichick was asked if he was monitoring Brown after the free-agent wide receiver issued this apology to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Wednesday:

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB”

“You’d have to talk to Robert about that,” Belichick said. “I mean, every week you guys ask me about a player who’s not on our team, and so every week it’s going to be the same answer.”

Brown was cut less than two weeks into his Patriots tenure after the receiver sent intimidating texts to a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct. After Brown was released, he tweeted about Kraft getting “caught in the parlor,” which was a reference to solicitation charges brought against the Patriots owner earlier this year.

Brown remains unsigned after being cut by New England. He met with the NFL this week as the league investigates multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against Brown.

