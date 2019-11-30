Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick has been a revelation as a studio analyst.

Who would have thought?

The New England Patriots head coach made his debut last Friday on NFL Network’s “NFL 100 All-Time Team.” Belichick, along with co-hosts Rich Eisen and Cris Collinsworth, will reveal the NFL’s all-team team over the course of the six-part series. The best moment yet came Friday night, and Patriots fans will love it.

Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis joined the panel after being named to the all-time team. At one point during the discussion, Belichick shared a hilarious story in which he once joked about cutting Tom Brady if the Patriots quarterback if he ran a certain play.

“I told Brady, if you throw that Y-Shake on Ray Lewis, I’m gonna cut you,” Belichick said.

Brady’s response was perfect.

“If I throw that Y Hook route on Ray Lewis, you deserve to cut me,” he said, per Belichick.

Watch Belichick tell the story at the 4:25 mark in the video below:

"Ray, you were one of the most complete players to ever play the game." -Bill Belichick@RayLewis could do it all at the MLB position, and that earned him a spot on the #NFL100 All-Time Team 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hDafW5xkcb — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 30, 2019

Great stuff.

The third episode in the series will premier next Friday. Let’s hope it offers more great anecdotes from the greatest coach in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images