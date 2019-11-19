Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t pretty, but the Patriots moved to 9-1 on the season after a 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

New England scored just one touchdown in the win, thrown by Julian Edelman — not Tom Brady — to Phillip Dorsett in the third quarter. And while the offense looked just OK, something Brady seemed visibly frustrated over, the “Boogeymen” defense continued to showcase why they’re the best in the NFL.

The win, however, had head coach Bill Belichick in quite the cheery mood, possibly trolling Lane Johnson, saying his team “had fun out there” at Lincoln Financial Field. But before that, he had a nice surprise for his players as they entered the locker room after the W.

“You know what I think we’re ready for?” he said with a smile, per the team. “I think we’re ready for Victory Monday.”

That was followed by loud cheers.

Victory Monday gives each player the day off, meaning they won’t get back to work until Wednesday.

"You know what I think we're ready for?" Celebrating 9-1 and Victory Monday inside the locker room: https://t.co/bqL6WH2ouo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 18, 2019

Not all Mondays are bad.

