Two AFC East rivals are set to face off on Sunday in South Beach.

The Buffalo Bills travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills are coming of a tough loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, losing 19-16 to fall to 6-3 on the season, but remain firmly in the playoff hunt.

On the other side is a surprisingly hot Dolphins team riding a two-game winning streak, most recently beating the Indianapolis Colts a week ago to improve to 2-7.

Here’s how to watch Bills vs Dolphins online:

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images