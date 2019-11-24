Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand has been incredible so far this season.

The Boston Bruins left winger notched his 16th goal of the season to go along with an assist to extend his team-leading point tally to 39 so far this season.

Marchand has been on a tear offensively lately with five goals and four assists over his last five games for the Bruins. For more on the 31-year-old’s recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images