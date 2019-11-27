Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins were firing on all cylinders Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak led the way for Boston as they have for the majority the season thus far, both reaching milestones in the team’s 8-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Marchand recorded his 600th career point, becoming just the 11th player to do so as a member of the Bruins and Pastrnak became the first Bruins player to record a hat trick on the road against the Canadiens since 1987.

For more on the formidable duo, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.