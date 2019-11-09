Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand tried to wake his team up Friday night.

Down 3-1 in the second period, the Boston Bruins winger laid a big hit on Red Wings’ Filip Hronek behind Detroit’s net. The two eventually got behind the play and dropped the gloves with one another.

Hronek and Marchand exchanged a few jabs before Marchand brought Hronek down to the ice first. Both were assessed five-minute majors.

You can watch the tussle here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

That was Marchand’s ninth fighting major of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images