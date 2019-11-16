Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand has been a monster against the Toronto Maple Leafs throughout his career.

Over his last eight games against the Atlantic Division rival, Marchand has five goals and nine assists on 32 shots on net. The Boston Bruins left winger continued his dominance against Toronto on Friday night with two third period goals to help end the squad’s recent four-game losing streak.

For more on Marchand’s career stats against the Maple Leafs, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.