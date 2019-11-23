Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara has quite the slapshot, to say the least.

The Boston Bruins defenseman recorded the fastest shot in the NHL during the 2012 All-Star Skills Competition when he was clocked at an eye-popping 108.8 mph, a record he still holds today.

So it’s no surprise Brad Marchand was trying to get out of the 6-foot-9 Chara’s way Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres. Marchand redirected a Chara slapshot to tie things against Buffalo in the eventual 3-2 win. But if you ask the winger, he wasn’t even trying to score on the play.

So, what was he trying to do when he saw his teammate get the puck and wind up for the shot?

“Get out the way,” Marchand said, per Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Brad Marchand on what he thinking as Chara got ready to let go of a slap shot: “Get out of the way.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 22, 2019

We can’t blame him, but Bruins fans probably are happy with the outcome of the play.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images